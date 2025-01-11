Rawal stands tall in India's chase vs Ireland

CHENNAI: At one point in India's chase of 239 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Pratika Rawal had the best seat in the house with captain Smriti Mandhana continuing her 2024 form with the bat. As was the case, Orla Prendergast dropped the ball a bit short and the left-hander pulled it for a four. Earlier, young Georgina Dempsey had met the same fate. Rawal, at this time, after opening the batting with Mandhana in three ODIs, is used to watching it from the non-striker's end.

In the third over, it was Rawal's turn. A beautiful cover drive, a result of her immaculate hand-eye coordination. A spectacular pull shot in front of the square followed. On the batting track where Ireland scored their highest ODI score against India, Indian openers did what was needed. Make the most of the early fielding restrictions. While Mandhana went all guns blazing, Rawal was ready to give her the strike and hit an occasional bad delivery that came her way. That aggression resulted in Mandhana's eventual downfall for 41, but India were well on top of the chase at that time.

Once Mandhana went back, the scoring rate slowed, Rawal did what she was supposed to do and kept the scoreboard ticking. Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues perished while trying to score some quick runs, Rawal stayed strong at the crease. She was asked to carry her bat in the innings and it looked like she was ready to play that role.