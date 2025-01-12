Given Bumrah's fitness record, selection committee might not think of him as long-term Test captain

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah is the front-runner to replace Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain going forward but the peerless pacer doesn't seem to be a long-term option given his nagging fitness concerns, latest of them being back spasms which have rendered him doubtful for next month's Champions Trophy.

Since it is a swelling, Indian selectors are hopeful that he still might have some role in Champions Trophy but when one looks at the bigger picture the question arises whether he can be deemed as a permanent skipper in Tests especially now that Rohit's days in whites looks to be as good as over.

If Bumrah is fit and ready to lead the Test side in England, Ajit Agarkar and his four colleagues need to have a strong name as vice-captain of the side so that in case of an unforeseen scenario, the deputy is good enough to take charge.

As of now, in Tests, there are only two names in the reckoning -- Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the former looking the most suitable to take up the mantle of captaincy.

It is understood that during BCCI brass' review meeting on Saturday along with chairman of selectors Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, Bumrah's issues with lower back cropped up.

Following the review meeting, one can conclude that it will be very unlikely that Rohit will travel to England for the five Tests and the 31-year-old Bumrah will certainly be leading the team in the first Test at Headingley if all goes well.