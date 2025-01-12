KS Viswanathan honoured by Vellore District Cricket Association for Hall of Fame induction

CHENNAI: Former TNCA secretary and CEO of Chennai Super Kings, KS Viswanathan, was felicitated by the District Cricket Association secretaries forum on his induction into the Cricket Hall of Fame, Hartford, USA for his outstanding contribution as an administrator and executive.

The function was hosted by The Vellore District Cricket Association and held at Vellore on Saturday. Dr GV Sampath, president of The Vellore District Cricket Association, and Dr P Ashok Sigamani, TNCA president, presided over the function. A special edition stamp was also released during the function.

Ticket sales for India vs England T20I from Sunday

The second T20I match between India and England is scheduled to take place on January 25 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, here. The match is set to begin at 7:00 pm and is expected to conclude by 10:00 pm. Tickets for general public will be sold from January 12 from 11.00 am onwards.

The ticket rates area: C, D & E Lower Tier Rs 1,500; I, J & K Lower Tier Rs 2,500; I, J & K Upper Tier Rs 1,500; KMK Terrace Rs 5,000; C , D & E (A/c) Hospitality Box Rs 10,000; H (A/c) Hospitality Box Rs 15,000; I & J (A/c) Hospitality Box Rs 12,000. Tickets can be bought online: “District by Zomato” mobile application or through the official website “http://district.in”.

Jincy cracks ton

Jincy George’s century (104) helped Team B to beat Team D by four wickets in the BCCI Senior Women one day Challenger Trophy. Brief scores: Team ‘E’ 147 in 47.4 ovs (Soumya Tiwari 57) lost to Team ‘C’ 148 for 5 in 31.3 ovs (Tripti Singh 32, Yastika Bhatia 52, Sneh Rana 27 n.o). Team ‘D’ 235 in 48.5 ovs (Vrushali Bhagat 75, M Dakshini 30; Isha Pathare 3/41) lost to Team ‘B’ 237/6 in 47 ovs (Jincy George 104, Arushi Goel 55 n.o).

Maaya bags title

Maaya Rajeshwaran from Tamil Nadu emerged as the girls’ singles champ at the ITF J300 event, while Korean player Donghyon Hwang grabbed the boys’ singles title at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.