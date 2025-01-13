Change of guard in BCCI

CHENNAI: Although it was only a formality going into the Special General Meeting, the confirmation of Devajit Saikia as BCCI secretary and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as treasurer marks a significant moment in the board's administration.

Saika, who had been the joint secretary since 2022, succeeds Jay Shah, who left the job to take over as ICC Chair on December 1, 2024. Bhatia, meanwhile, would be taking up the role of Ashish Shelar, who had to step down after being sworn in as a minister in Maharashtra’s cabinet last month. As for the vacancy of joint-secretary post which Saikia was holding, the BCCI will have to conduct an election in the next 45 days to fill the position.

A former first-class cricketer for Assam, Saikia had played four Ranji games for the state. Saikia's venture into sports administration started at the Gauhati Town Club (GTC) in 2003. Few years later, he became the general secretary of GTC, working alongside Himanta Biswa Sarma, the current chief minister of Assam, who was the president.

An advocate himself, Saikia played a significant role in the Assam Cricket Association over the past decade. He conducted a successful legal battle against financial irregularities in ACA and was eventually elected as one of the six vice presidents when the new ACA committee was formed in 2016. He briefly resigned in 2018 before being elected as the secretary of ACA in 2019.

Saikia was instrumental in the development of cricket in the region. His role in securing funds and ensuring the completion of the ACA Stadium in Barsapara is noteworthy.