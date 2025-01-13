First ODI century for Rodrigues as India seal series

CHENNAI: The moment Smriti Mandhana, India’s stand-in captain in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, won the toss and opted to bat first at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot against Ireland, one thing was certain.

Given how the pitch performed in the first match of the series, it was certain that the second game was going to be the run-fest.

The other thing, that came as a surprise, given their record since the start of 2024, was that for the first time in many fixtures, India opted to go with the same playing XI in the 50-over format.

To be clear, just a month ago, in the second ODI against West Indies in Vadodara, India went in with the same playing XI for the first time since coach Amol Muzumdar took over. Sunday was only the second instance under Muzumdar where the captain did not have to explain the changes at the time of the toss.

Understandably, India would want to try as many players as possible in the home World Cup coming soon and that is what they have done with enthusiasm over the past year.

Sunday was an exception to the rule when the same Mandhana-led side took the field and the players made most of their chances in the middle with both bat and ball. It started with Pratika Rawal who made her debut against West Indies late last year.

The Delhi batter rose to the occasion once again to form a partnership of 150 runs with Mandhana. From the first ball she faced, the Delhi batter found her rhythm and there was no looking back. Mandhana, as she has done on numerous occasions recently, celebrated her 30th half-century in the format.