Virat Kohli set to play first Ranji Trophy match in 12 years

NEW DELHI: Indian superstar Virat Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012 after making himself available for Delhi's tie against Railways scheduled here from January 30.

Kohli could not make it for Delhi's upcoming away clash against Saurashtra, beginning in Rajkot on January 23, due to a neck sprain but he has communicated to DDCA that he is available for the team's last league match of the Ranji Trophy.

"Virat has conveyed to the DDCA president (Rohan Jaitley) and team management that he is available for the game against Railways," said Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh.

The BCCI has made playing domestic cricket mandatory for its contracted cricketers unless there is a fitness issue following the series loss in Australia earlier this month.

Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012 when Delhi took on Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Thanks to BCCI's directive, the last two rounds of Ranji Trophy will be star-studded affairs.

Kohli's India and Delhi teammate Rishabh Pant will play his first Ranji game in six years when he takes the field in Rajkot.

He too could be seen alongside Kohli in the Railways game.