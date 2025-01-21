Axar Patel embraces new position

CHENNAI: AXAR Patel has always been the player that he is today. But the last year has seen a lot of upward trajectory. From quietly playing the most important knock for India at the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa to be named vice-captain of the T20I team for the England series, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder is getting what is perhaps a long-overdue move up the ranks.
Early last year there was a question about what his role would be at a press conference. Axar, in his typical manner, said that what he is capable of doing is there to see and that he can play any role the team wants. Even now, his stand remains the same.
With the Champions Trophy around the corner, Axar once again reiterated that he doesn’t feel the need to prove anything. “Yes, a transition phase is coming, and ultimately, it’s the selectors’ and captain’s call. I don’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone,” Axar said at a press conference in Kolkata on Monday.
“My approach is to focus on fulfilling the role assigned to me and continuously improving myself. If I perform well, my place in the team will take care of itself automatically.”
It might seem like a diplomatic answer, but it also comes from the place of being secure of his abilities and knowing he can walk in and perform when the chance comes. “I just keep telling myself that I have played all three formats be it Tests, ODIs, or T20s. My focus is on doing well whenever I get an opportunity, rather than feeling the need to prove anything to anyone, whether I’m picked or not.
“I don’t take the pressure of thinking that I deserve a spot. It is always about the team combination and whether there is any room for me,” said the all-rounder who turned 31 on Monday. As for being a part of the leadership group, Axar said it has just begun and the conversations were about trust and being able to take hard decisions along with captain Suryakumar Yadav. “When you come into the leadership group, you will have to take some harsh decisions. That was what the conversations were about on what we can do, how we can give our genuine opinions to each other and trust each other, which will make things easier,” Axar said.
“Our T20I team is settled and there is not much pressure. There will be small small decisions, working with Surya during the game, and times when there might be need for inputs on what we can or cannot do. That is what we spoke about,” he added in Kolkata.
When asked about the team combination, the vice-captain said that the openers are fixed and the rest of the batting line-up will remain fluid depending on the combination and match situation. “Openers are fixed. Then from No. 3 to 7, everyone was told you can go as per situation wise, depending on the combinations, match-ups. There is no fixed position. Not for me only but it is the same for everyone. It is about adjusting (to the demands of the situation),” he said.