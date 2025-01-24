Sports Minister felicitates Indian physically disabled cricket team, assures government support

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday felicitated the Indian cricket team for its historic victory in the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India defeated England by 79 runs in a thrilling final at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake on Tuesday.

"If you are a 'divyang' person, it doesn't mean you cannot make the nation proud. Your victory is a testament to that," Mandaviya said in a statement.

"The passion shown by the Indian PD Cricket Team, from the rigorous selection process to their performance in Sri Lanka, highlights your immense resolve. Winning five out of six matches, including victories over England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, is no small feat," he added.

The selection of the Indian team took place in Udaipur, where over 450 cricketers from 28 states participated in the Nationals. From this pool, 56 players were chosen for the Challenger Trophy in Jaipur, and 17 were finally selected to represent India.

Reflecting on the achievements of specially-abled athletes, Mandaviya said, "Our 'divyang' athletes are giving us many reasons to be proud and pushing us to increase our support for them.The government stands with you, and you must use your success to inspire more youth across various platforms".

The event was attended by the entire team, coaches, DCCI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan, Svayam Founder-Chairperson Sminu Jindal, and Sports Ministry officials at the Sports Authority of India.