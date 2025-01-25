Ranji Trophy: Odisha take control against Meghalaya on Day 2

Odisha took complete control of their contest against hosts Meghalaya as they were leading by 325 runs in the first innings when stumps were drawn on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match on Friday. After bowling out Meghalaya for 198 on Day 1, skipper Govinda Poddar hit 121 off 157, helping push the visitors to 523/7 in first innings.
First innings lead for TN
On a day dominated by left-arm spinners, the duo of Ajith Ram (5/34) and R Sai Kishore (3/48) bowled out Chandigarh for 204 to give Tamil Nadu a first innings lead of 97 in Salem. At stumps, the lead swelled to 124 as the hosts ended the day’s play at 27/2 in their second innings.
Karnataka dominate Punjab
Punjab skipper Shubman Gill endured a tough day as Karnataka posted a mammoth 475, built around Ravichandran Smaran’s maiden first-class double ton that put the hosts firmly in the driver’s seat in the Elite Group C match. Resuming on 199 for 4, overnight batter Smaran dominated proceedings with 203, taking Karnataka to a huge total. In their second innings, Punjab were 24 for 2 in 13 overs and were trailing by 396 runs, with Gill holding the fort at 7 not out.
Jadeja’s 12-fer trounces Delhi
Ravindra Jadeja added another seven wickets to his first innings five-for as Saurashtra earned a 10-wicket victory inside two days. The hosts pounded Delhi by dismissing them for a mere 94 in 25.2 overs in their second innings. The 83-run first innings lead on a difficult track proved to be decisive.
MP lead Kerala
Madhya Pradesh took a 133-run overall lead against Kerala, reaching 140 for 2 in 41 overs, after dismissing Kerala for 167 in 56.2 overs. Skipper Shubham Sharma (46) and Rajat Patidar (50) anchored the innings, with the MP bowlers, Aryan Pandey (3/31) and Avesh Khan (3/43), doing the damage earlier.
Hyderabad in driver’s seat
Opener Tanmay Agarwal struck 177 as Hyderabad produced a strong batting display to score 565 all out in their first innings against Himachal Pradesh. At the stumps, Himachal were 33 for 1, trailing by 532 runs.
Puducherry’s strong reply
Hosts Puducherry finished at 209 for 5 in their first innings in reply to Andhra’s 303 all out, still trailing the visitors by 94 runs.
select scores
At Hyderabad: Hyderabad: 565/10 in 168.5 overs (Agarwal 177; Akash Vashist 4/92) vs Himachal Pradesh 33/1; At Puducherry: Andhra: 303/10 in 111.5 Ovs (KV Sasikanth 99 n.o.; Ankit Sharma 4/71) vs Puducherry Mohit Kale 60; Prithvi Raj 4/50) ; At Bengaluru: Punjab: 55 & 24/2 in 13 ovs (Shubman Gill 7*; Prasidh Krishna 1/4) Karnataka: 475 all out in 122.1 ovs (R Smaran 203; Mayank Markande 3/53); At Thiruvananthapuram: MP: 160 & 140/2 in 41 ovs (Rajat Patidar 50 n.o.; MD Nidheesh 1/35) vs Kerala: 167 all out in 56.2 ovs (Salman Nizar 36, Aryan Pandey 3/31); At Rajkot: Delhi 188 and 94 in 25.2 ovs (Ravindra Jadeja 7/38) lost to Saurashtra 271 (Harvik Desai 93; Harsh Tyagi 4/71) and 15/0 in 3.1 overs.; At Salem: Tamil Nadu 301 in 89.1 ovs and 27/2 16 ovs vs Chandigarh 204 71.4 ovs (Ajith Ram 5/34, R Sai Kishore 3/48); At Shillong: Meghalaya 198 64.3 ovs vs Odisha 523/7 in 108 ovs (Govinda Poddar 121; MD Nafees 3/78)