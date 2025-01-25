Ranji Trophy: Odisha take control against Meghalaya on Day 2

Odisha took complete control of their contest against hosts Meghalaya as they were leading by 325 runs in the first innings when stumps were drawn on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match on Friday. After bowling out Meghalaya for 198 on Day 1, skipper Govinda Poddar hit 121 off 157, helping push the visitors to 523/7 in first innings.

First innings lead for TN

On a day dominated by left-arm spinners, the duo of Ajith Ram (5/34) and R Sai Kishore (3/48) bowled out Chandigarh for 204 to give Tamil Nadu a first innings lead of 97 in Salem. At stumps, the lead swelled to 124 as the hosts ended the day’s play at 27/2 in their second innings.

Karnataka dominate Punjab

Punjab skipper Shubman Gill endured a tough day as Karnataka posted a mammoth 475, built around Ravichandran Smaran’s maiden first-class double ton that put the hosts firmly in the driver’s seat in the Elite Group C match. Resuming on 199 for 4, overnight batter Smaran dominated proceedings with 203, taking Karnataka to a huge total. In their second innings, Punjab were 24 for 2 in 13 overs and were trailing by 396 runs, with Gill holding the fort at 7 not out.

Jadeja’s 12-fer trounces Delhi

Ravindra Jadeja added another seven wickets to his first innings five-for as Saurashtra earned a 10-wicket victory inside two days. The hosts pounded Delhi by dismissing them for a mere 94 in 25.2 overs in their second innings. The 83-run first innings lead on a difficult track proved to be decisive.