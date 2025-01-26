Tilak's mature, smart innings was the difference: England's Brydon Carse

CHENNAI: Middle-order batter Tilak Varma's "mature" unbeaten 72 was the difference between India and England in the second T20I here, reckoned visitors's pace bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse.

Tilak's fifty helped India chase down 166 in a tense chase at the Chepauk on Saturday as the home side took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I felt like we got a decent score on the board towards the end. We kept on taking wickets throughout the game. But, you know, credit goes to Tilak and I think he played a very mature, smart innings and ultimately he was the difference," said Carse in the post-match press conference.

Carse, who had a good game scoring a 17-ball 31 besides taking three wickets, defended his fellow quick Jofra Archer despite him conceding 60 runs in four overs.

Archer was taken apart by Tilak who smashed four sixes off the English fast bowler.

"A couple of nights ago, Jofra had an amazing spell up front. I still think he bowled pretty well tonight. He was pretty unfortunate. I don't know the exact number, but a lot of runs (were scored) over the keeper's head behind square.

"I suppose that sometimes happens, you know, when you bowl 90 mile an hour," said Carse.