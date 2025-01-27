West Indies levels series with a 120-run win against Pakistan in 2nd test within three days

MULTAN: West Indies spun out Pakistan for 133 on a rank turning pitch to record a series-leveling 120-run win inside three days of the second and final test on Monday.

Pakistan, which needed a further 178 runs for an improbable win on its own engineered spinning wicket, fell quickly to Jomel Warrican's left-arm spin on Day 3 as the West Indies gained its first test win in Pakistan in over 34 years.

"We haven't won here in a while so to come here and do it as a young group is incredible," West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said, referring to the tourists' last win in Pakistan by seven wickets at Faisalabad in Nov. 1990.

"On this pitch, there's a ball with your name on it around the corner… it was a good experience. When you get on better pitches, you can have a similar mindset and it will help you in the long run."

Warrican claimed 5-27 to finish the series with a series-leading 19 wickets and also pushed Pakistan to the bottom of the World Test Championship table as both teams ended its two-year campaigns.

Resuming at 76-4 Monday, Pakistan lost both overnight batters without adding to the total, as Kevin Sinclair (3-61) had Saud Shakeel caught in the slips off the third ball of the morning and Warrican clean bowled nightwatchman Kashif Ali in the next over.