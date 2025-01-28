New Zealand star Melie Kerr named ICC Women's Cricketer of Year

DUBAI: New Zealand all-rounder Melie Kerr made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Kiwi to win the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, earning the title of ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for her exceptional performances in 2024.
The 24-year-old stood out among her peers, surpassing Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to claim the top honour in women's cricket. Kerr is not only the first New Zealander to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy but also the first Kiwi to be recognised as ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in any category.
Kerr’s brilliance as a world-class all-rounder shone throughout the year, excelling in every facet of the game. Her outstanding fielding often lifted New Zealand in crucial moments, while her leg-spin bowling made her one of the most dangerous strike bowlers in the world. Frequently, she was the White Ferns’ go-to match-winner with the ball.
With the bat, Kerr played a pivotal role in New Zealand's lineup. She was capable of crafting expansive innings to capitalise on strong starts and anchoring the innings when the top order faltered.
First introduced in 2017, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has previously been awarded to three players: Australia’s Ellyse Perry, India’s Smriti Mandhana, and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, each of whom has claimed the award twice.