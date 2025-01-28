New Zealand star Melie Kerr named ICC Women's Cricketer of Year

Kerr’s brilliance as a world-class all-rounder shone throughout the year, excelling in every facet of the game. Her outstanding fielding often lifted New Zealand in crucial moments, while her leg-spin bowling made her one of the most dangerous strike bowlers in the world. Frequently, she was the White Ferns’ go-to match-winner with the ball.

With the bat, Kerr played a pivotal role in New Zealand's lineup. She was capable of crafting expansive innings to capitalise on strong starts and anchoring the innings when the top order faltered.

First introduced in 2017, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has previously been awarded to three players: Australia’s Ellyse Perry, India’s Smriti Mandhana, and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, each of whom has claimed the award twice.