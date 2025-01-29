Australia in command as Smith, Khawaja punish Sri Lanka on rain-hit opening day of first Test

GALLE: Australia’s batters feasted on Sri Lanka’s bowling, racking up milestones and dominance on a rain-curtailed opening day of the first test in Galle on Wednesday.

The tourists finished on a commanding 330-2 with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith both posting unbeaten centuries to set the platform for a formidable first-innings total.

Smith etched his name in the record books by becoming only the 15th player in history – and the fourth Australian – to surpass 10,000 Test runs, joining the elite company of Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting. Walking in with 9,999 runs to his name, he nudged a single off Prabath Jayasuriya to reach the milestone.

Sri Lanka had a golden chance to remove Smith early, but Jayasuriya spilled a return catch – an error that proved costly. The Australian stand-in captain made him pay, hammering an unbeaten 104, laced with 10 boundaries and a six, while forging a mammoth 195-run unbroken stand with Khawaja for the third wicket.

Khawaja, looking at ease throughout, remained unbeaten on 147, striking 10 fours and a six. His fluent innings made his recent struggles against India – a series in which he managed just one half-century – seem like a distant memory.