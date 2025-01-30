KL Rahul, Siraj and Kohli return for last Ranji league games

CHENNAI: Locked in a three-way tussle for a quarterfinal berth, Karnataka will have KL Rahul’s experience to bank on in the quest for a bonus point win over table-toppers Haryana in their final league match of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Karnataka currently have 19 points and Haryana have 26 points, but Kerala with 21 points are putting pressure on both the teams. If the former champions manage a bonus point victory (7 points) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, their tally will be swelled to 26 points.

In that scenario, the home side can enter the last eight either as the top team or the second-placed team of the group, depending on Kerala’s outing against Bihar at Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. A win even without a bonus point will take Kerala to 27 points, and they will end up as Group C leaders. In that event, Haryana, who will stay on 26 points, will be knocked out as Karnataka will have more bonus point wins (2) to their credit than Haryana (1).

Meanwhile, Hyderabad, although out of contention for knockouts, will see Mohammed Siraj playing their fixture against Vidarbha in Nagpur. It will be Siraj’s return to competitive cricket since the Sydney Test against Australia. The biggest news of this round is of course Virat Kohli playing at the Arun Jaitely Stadium for Delhi against Railways. Kohli will be playing his first Ranji match since the tie between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Such has been the fanfare around his return that in a last minute change, the BCCI has decided to livestream the match in Delhi which was originally not on the rooster.