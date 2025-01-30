Tamil Nadu squander advantage to concede lead to Jharkhand

CHENNAI: All-rounder Utkarsh Singh's 6 for 30 came in handy for Jharkhand to bag a lead of 79 runs over Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the final league round of the Ranji Trophy played at the Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur on Thursday.

On a day where 21 wickets fell (B Indrajith retired hurt and unlikely to take part in the match), Jharkhand have an upper hand at the moment as they have an overall lead of 84 runs. At stumps they were five for 1 in two overs in their second innings.

Opting to bat, Jharkhand made 185 thanks mainly due to a valuable 52 from Sharandeep Singh Bhatia (52) and useful contributions from Virat Singh (40) and Ankul Roy (46).

Tamil Nadu spinners Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram took three wickets each to run through the top order of Jharkhand.

''Plans went for us well in the morning as expected and we restricted them to under 200. We wanted to bowl wicket to wicket with slight variations and make the Jharkhand batters commit mistakes. I gave the ball a little bit of more air and kept bowling tidy lines. Sai Kishore put his experience to effective use at the other end,'' Ajith Ram told this daily.

After the Tamil Nadu bowlers did their job, batters were expected to contribute and go for the lead, but that was not to be. Barring opener Mohamed Ali who made 37, none of the Tamil Nadu batters applied themselves.