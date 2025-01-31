Tamil Nadu banking on Vijay Shankar & lower-order to guide team home

CHENNAI: Friday was a mixed day for Tamil Nadu.

The R Sai Kishore-led team did well to bundle out Jharkhand for 154 in their second essay on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Group D meeting at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. However, at the end of the day, they were placed in a tricky spot with the batters grappling to remain in the run chase (target of 234). Tamil Nadu were 137/5, requiring 97 more runs for victory.

Experienced batter Vijay Shankar was batting on 33 along with Ajith (5) when stumps were drawn. Tamil Nadu will be backing on this pair to see them over the line on Saturday.

With Chhattisgarh taking the first innings lead against Chandigarh (who are placed second behind TN in Group D), Tamil Nadu are all but certain to make the quarterfinals irrespective of the outcome against Jharkhand.

On the day, captain Sai Kishore led by example to grab five wickets (5/43). Ajith also picked up four wickets (4/30) to keep Tamil Nadu in the hunt. The former was unplayable at the start and picked up four wickets in his first five overs including the wicket of Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan. Utkarsh Singh (35) and Virat Singh (29) held fort to avoid a potential collapse. However, just when the partnership was blooming, Ajith Ram dismissed both.

"Sai Kishore bowled an attacking line and length to the Jharkhand top order and thus was very successful. He was spot on and bowled in the right areas and was suitably rewarded. I just lent him good support at the other end and thus we managed to run through the Jharkhand side," said Ajith.