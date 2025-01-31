Tamil Nadu banking on Vijay Shankar & lower-order to guide team home

CHENNAI: Friday was a mixed day for Tamil Nadu.
The R Sai Kishore-led team did well to bundle out Jharkhand for 154 in their second essay on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Group D meeting at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. However, at the end of the day, they were placed in a tricky spot with the batters grappling to remain in the run chase (target of 234). Tamil Nadu were 137/5, requiring 97 more runs for victory.
Experienced batter Vijay Shankar was batting on 33 along with Ajith (5) when stumps were drawn. Tamil Nadu will be backing on this pair to see them over the line on Saturday.
With Chhattisgarh taking the first innings lead against Chandigarh (who are placed second behind TN in Group D), Tamil Nadu are all but certain to make the quarterfinals irrespective of the outcome against Jharkhand.
On the day, captain Sai Kishore led by example to grab five wickets (5/43). Ajith also picked up four wickets (4/30) to keep Tamil Nadu in the hunt. The former was unplayable at the start and picked up four wickets in his first five overs including the wicket of Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan. Utkarsh Singh (35) and Virat Singh (29) held fort to avoid a potential collapse. However, just when the partnership was blooming, Ajith Ram dismissed both.
"Sai Kishore bowled an attacking line and length to the Jharkhand top order and thus was very successful. He was spot on and bowled in the right areas and was suitably rewarded. I just lent him good support at the other end and thus we managed to run through the Jharkhand side," said Ajith.
At 96/7, Jharkhand were in danger of being bowled out for cheap. However, No 9 batter Aditya Singh hit a handy 35 to help Jharkhand bolster their lead.
Chasing a small target can always be tricky. Therefore, Tamil Nadu began their task in earnest with Mohammed Ali (44) and N Jagadeesan being watchful and avoiding risks. However, Jagadeesan, after a while, lost patience and fell right in front to left-arm spinner Manishi.
Pradosh Ranjan Paul, too, fell and this upset the concentration of Mohammed as he succumbed to the guile of Manishi.
The pressure was on Vijay and Andre Siddarth to use their experience and build a partnership. After lasting 17 balls, Andre caved into pressure with Manishi claiming his third wicket. "When we set out for the chase, we were very confident. Ali and Jagadeesan started well. They were in no hurry to score runs as there was a lot of time. But once Jagadeesan fell, we lost the momentum and wickets began to fall. We expected Ali, who was well settled and had a feel of the surface, to make a big knock. But that was not to be," said Ajith.
"Later, we expected Vijay and Andre to forge a good partnership as they have had a wonderful season and combined well in the previous games. Both started well and Andre looked like getting into the groove, but suddenly got out," added the left-arm spinner.
Now, Tamil Nadu's hopes rest on Vijay. It goes without saying it's going to be a tough assignment. "All our hopes are on Vijay Shankar. He looked in good touch on Friday. He has the experience and we expect him to guide us to victory. While I was batting, the wicket was assisting the spinners a lot. One needs to concentrate hard and not be tempted to play loose shots. We are keen to give our best on Saturday," signed off Ajith.