Smriti Mandhana moves to third spot in ICC T20I rankings for batters

DUBAI: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday moved up one spot to be ranked third in the ICC rankings for batters in women’s T20 Internationals.

Mandhana, who is already world No. 1 in ODIs, made the leap after her maiden century in the opening T20I of the five-match series against England last week, in which she also stood in for injured skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mandhana smacked 15 fours and three sixes to make 112 off 62 balls, powering India to a 97-run victory against England at Nottingham. It was also the biggest defeat in terms of runs for the hosts in the shortest format.

The left-handed Indian opener now has a career-high of 771 rating points and is ranked third, behind West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, who is second with 774 points, and Australia’s Beth Mooney at the top with 794 points.