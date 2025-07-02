Darren Sammy calls for justice, right process amid sexual assault allegations against West Indies player

ST GEORGE'S: West Indies cricket has been rocked by allegations of sexual abuse against an unnamed current player and the team's head coach Darren Sammy has called for justice to be served but also stressed on the need to follow the due process.

A report published last week by Guyana-based Kaieteur News claimed that 11 women, including a teenager, have come forward with allegations of sexual offences against the cricketer, some reportedly dating back to 2023.

No formal charges have been filed yet.

Addressing the media ahead of the second Test against Australia, Sammy acknowledged the gravity of the situation while underscoring the importance of respecting legal procedures.

"We are all aware of what's been going on in the media. I'm very close to my players. I've had conversations with them. One thing I could say is, we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served," the former captain Sammy.

"However there's a process. There's allegations and we will continue to support in whatever way we can, to make sure that due process and the right system is followed," he added.

Sammy, who has been West Indies' white-ball coach since May 2023, added that it's essential to allow the legal procedure to take its course before drawing conclusions.

"It's allegations. We know the justice system, you've got to wait for things to process. I'm not a judge, I'm not a prosecutor. The information that has come out is what we have. I'm pretty sure at the end of the day, justice will be served," he added.

When asked whether Cricket West Indies had launched an internal investigation, Sammy declined to confirm.

"I can't answer to that to be honest. I'm pretty sure they are doing all what they can to make sure the right process is followed."

West Indies and Australia will lock horns in the second Test starting here on Thursday.