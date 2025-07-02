Jaiswal leads India's resurgence after early setback against England

BIRMINGHAM: India was 98-2 at lunch after being made to bat first by England to start the second test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was 62 not out, after Lokesh Rahul chopped on to his stumps on 2 early on, and Karun Nair was out minutes before lunch when he picked out second slip.

Rahul's wicket was reward for England's tight bowling on a dry, batter-friendly pitch under sunny skies.

Then Nair's ambition sparked Jaiswal out of uncharacteristic caution and they accelerated to hit 16 boundaries in a stand of 80 runs off 90 balls.

But Nair's wicket stopped the session from being dominated by India.

Captain Shubman Gill was with Jaiswal on 1.

The first hour was attritional for India, with England seamer Chris Woakes particularly effective.

He got Rahul out and had big lbw shouts against Jaiswal on 12 and Nair on 5. Both times the ball was tracking to clip the top of off stump but the batters survived on umpire calls.