ENG vs IND | Gill's strategy, body language on Day 1, traits of world-class player: Trott

MUMBAI: India captain Shubman Gill's clearly thought-out strategy and body language on the opening day of the second Test against England are traits of a world-class player with a bright future, says former cricketer Jonathan Trott.

Gill stood tall with a second consecutive ton in the five-Test series, reaching 114 not out (216 balls, 12 fours) at stumps to take India to a sturdy 310/5 on the opening day of the second Test in Birmingham.

The former England batter and incumbent Afghanistan coach heaped praise on the Indian skipper, who held the innings together on a tricky opening day wherein England threatened to cause more damage than they did.

"What also stood out was his body language and the way he scored his runs. His control against the English bowlers sent a message to the dressing room that he was taking charge (and) leading from the front," Trott said in 'JioHotstar'.

"His intent was clear: "I'll be there, I'll be not out, and I'll resume tomorrow. I'll make sure we get into a winning position'. (It was) very impressive from such a young man; a world-class player with a bright future."

"Having the confidence to execute a plan that's not necessarily textbook, but gives you an edge over the opposition, is remarkable. As captain, that has a significant impact not just out in the middle, but also for those watching from the team balcony," he added.

Trott pointed out the difference in Gill's approach while facing England pacers Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes as one of the highlights of his innings. "Carse has a bit more pace than Chris Woakes, but what's impressive is Gill's understanding of how to counter both," he said.

"He knows Woakes will try to attack the stumps, and without express pace, Gill formulated a plan to handle that  not something he came up with on the day, but a strategy clearly thought out well in advance. This is what separates good players from average ones and world-class players from the rest."

While Gill crossed the triple-figure mark, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed his second hundred when he fell for 87 but his performances in England so far have impressed the former batter.

"There was a bit of a contrast, some play and misses, but also some exquisite cricket shots. We've spoken about how he tends to chase the ball outside off at times, but when he plays straight, he times the ball so well."

"He doesn't need to over-hit. We've seen him dismantle bowling attacks before, and he's shown he can hit sixes almost at will. But across these three innings in England, he seems to be in much better control."

Trott added, "He has developed a game plan; he knows where and when to score. England will try to challenge that with tricky field placements, testing his patience and ego. But overall, (he is) very impressive. He is a fantastic player for India."