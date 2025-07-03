"Frustrated" Woakes rues missed chances as close calls go India's way on day 1

BIRMINGHAM: Seasoned England pacer Chris Woakes admitted to feeling "frustrated" after a couple of tight umpiring calls went in India's favour against his bowling on the opening day of the second Test here.

Woakes, with his immaculate line and length, turned out to be the standout bowler for the hosts as he ended day one with figures of 2 for 59 from 18 overs. However, two key reviews off his bowling -- both ruled umpire's call -- did not go England's way.

"It was a pretty frustrating morning, really," Woakes told reporters after stumps on the opening day on Wednesday.

"Obviously emotions run high when you are desperate to do well for the team, do well for yourself and it would have been nice had those decisions gone our way, the day looks completely different, but that is Test cricket and we move on," he added. Both decisions involved India's top order.

The first came in the seventh over, with India at 14 without loss, when Yashasvi Jaiswal was struck on the pads. The second was in the 11th over, with India 21 for one, and Karun Nair survived a similar review.

On both occasions, DRS showed the delivery clipping the stumps, but not enough to overturn the not out on-field call by Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula.

"We could have easily had them 30 for 3. A couple of decisions go our way early doors and we're looking at a completely different day ahead -- at 30 for three you're into the middle order when the ball is still hard and new. They're decisions which can obviously go your way or not. That's the game we play," Woakes said.

Jaiswal went on to score 87, and Nair made 31, before India captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a composed, unbeaten 114 to take his side to 310 for five at stumps.

While Woakes acknowledged that DRS has generally improved decision-making in cricket, he called for one particular tweak.

"I need to be careful: I've had some (decisions) go my way over the years. In general, DRS has been good for the game. A lot more right decisions are given (than before). The only thing I would like to come in is that if a batsman decides to leave the ball and it's still hitting the stumps, I think that should be out - regardless if it's clipping or not," he added.

Woakes' first wicket came in between the the two referrals when he got opener KL Rahul and the pacer celebrated by looking up at the sky, remembering his late father, who died last year.

"He's always on my mind, that's for sure. There are moments where you certainly think about him. He loved his cricket; he would've loved this week," he said.