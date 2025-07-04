Gill, Pant, Jaiswal can take India forward like Virat did alone: Michael Vaughan

BIRMINGHAM: It would take the combined might of new Test captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant to take the Indian Test team forward in the absence of Virat Kohli, who did the job "single-handedly" in his prime, feels former England captain Michael Vaughan.

The Indian batting line-up seems to have moved on rather smoothly from Kohli and Rohit Sharma going by the performances so far in the Test series against England but Vaughan, in an interview to PTI, said a good start does not mean that the task has been accomplished.

"They (Gill, Jaiswal and Pant) now have to drag this Indian Test team forward like Virat did single-handedly. There's a group of them that I see that play the game the right way," said the cricketer-turned-commentator.

"They've got a great chance of leaving a legacy in a few years' time of doing what Virat Kohli did to the Indian Test team. If they can be anywhere near as close as what he brought to the Test match team, the energy and the number-one status for such a long period of time, they'll have done a decent job," he added.