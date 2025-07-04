India on top despite Smith and Brook's hundred heroics in third Test

BIRMINGHAM: Jamie Smith made the highest Test score by an England wicketkeeper of 184 not out and Harry Brook passed 150 yet again but India still ended Friday's third day of the second Test at Edgbaston with a lead of over 200 runs.

England were in dire straits at 84-5, more than 500 runs behind, when Smith joined forces with Brook in just the second over of the day's play.

They came together after Mohammed Siraj had taken two wickets in two balls, including removing Ben Stokes for the first golden duck of the England captain's Test career.

But England's sixth-wicket duo went on to add 303 runs before Brook fell for 158, with the hosts just one run shy of the follow-on.

And by the time England were dismissed for 407, Smith had long since surpassed Surrey mentor Alec Stewart's previous highest Test score by an England wicketkeeper of 173 against New Zealand at Auckland in 1997.

The second new ball, as the first one had done, however, proved England's undoing, with Siraj (6-70) and the recalled Akash Deep (4-88), in for the rested Jasprit Bumrah, sharing all 10 wickets in an England innings featuring six ducks.

India, looking to level the series after last week's five-wicket loss in the first Test at Headingley, led by 180 runs on first innings following a total of 587 built on captain Shubman Gill's superb 269.

And they had extended that advantage to 244 runs at the close, with India 64-1 in their second innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in superb touch while making 28 including six fours before the left-handed opener was lbw to a full-length ball from England first-change Josh Tongue.

A visibly angry Stoke was adamant India had taken too long to request a review but, fortunately for England, replays upheld the original decision in their favour.

England resumed on 77-3, with Joe Root and Brook -- the world's two top-ranked Test batsmen -- 18 not out and 30 not out respectively.