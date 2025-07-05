I was hungry to get a hundred: Harry Brook

BIRMINGHAM: England batter Harry Brook said he was fired up to score a century in the ongoing second Test against India here after being dismissed for a duck in the second innings of their five-wicket win in the first game at Leeds.

With England struggling at 84 for 5 in reply to India's first innings total of 587 in the second Test here, Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184) came to the hosts' rescue with a special 303-run partnership.

"I was off the back of a golden duck so I just wanted to get off the mark," he said after third day's play on Friday.

Brooks had missed out on a hundred after being dismissed for 99 in the first innings of the opening Test.

"I was definitely hungry to get a hundred today. Obviously with the situation of the game, we were behind the eight-ball and to try to get the momentum to swing back in our favour, along with Smudge (Smith), was a good moment," he said.

The second Test is still tilted towards India with the visitors reaching 64 for 1 in the second innings, an overall lead of 244 runs with two days of play remaining.