Record play: Skipper Shubman show

CHENNAI: When Shubman Gill swept Joe Root hard to the fence in the 62nd over, he was only six runs away from yet another century. Much like his double hundred in the first innings, this too had seemed inevitable from the time he walked out to bat on Day Four.

India had already gained a sizable lead in the first innings but Gill knew they needed more. That he needs to ensure that England winning is out of the equation. And for that, Gill had to replicate what only eight other batters had done before in the history of Test cricket. From an Indian point of view, only the legendary Sunil Gavaskar had gone there before. Well, until Saturday.

The last six runs took another 4.1 overs, but the moment eventually came as Gill worked off-spinner Shoaib Bashir to the leg side and ran for a quick single. Gill removed his helmet, raised his bat to the heavens before acknowledging the applause with arms aloft. Unlike Leeds or the first innings hundred, there were no roars or anger, but just pure joy as Gill wore the widest smile. From announcing his arrival as India captain in Leeds to stamping his authority in the first innings to making sure India do not lose the Test with another century on Saturday, Gill had come of age like never before in his Test career.

This century, third of the series, had taken him past 500 runs in the series and comparisons are already being made to Gavaskar's 774-run series against West Indies in 1971. If he keeps up the form and resolve, Gill has three more matches to go above and beyond Gavaskar and may be, just may be, aim to surpass Donald Bradman's 974 in 1930 Ashes. That, however, would not be in Gill's mind. In fact, he might just be preoccupied with the timing of the declaration which is perhaps why he even forgot the trademark bow-down celebration. He came in when KL Rahul was batting, built a partnership with Rishabh Pant before consolidating alongside Ravindra Jadeja before tea.