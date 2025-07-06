Akash Deep flattens England to break 'Edgbaston jinx' as India level Test series 1-1

Indian pacer Akash Deep claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and first ten-wicket match as India thrashed England by 336 runs to level the series in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Set a daunting target of 608, England were bowled out for 271, with 28-year-old Akash taking 6 for 99 in the second innings to hand Shubman Gill his maiden win as Indian captain.

If Gill, with his magnificent batting (269 and 161) set it up, Akash deserves equal credit for his lion-hearted effort on a track which was primarily a bowler's graveyard.

The rain delayed the start of the day by an hour and 40 minutes, reducing the day's quota of overs to 80 with England resuming their second innings at 72 for three chasing a near impossible 608.

If Mohammed Siraj (7 wickets and catches) bowled like the leader of the attack in the first innings, Akash Deep built on his first innings gains to strike twice with new ball early on day five.

Once not having enough opportunities in a non-descript town in Bihar, the journey hasn't been a bed of roses for the son of a government school teacher, who would survive on pocket money earned by playing tennis ball cricket before scouts in Bengal saw his potential and fast tracked him into the age-group system seven years back. He played his debut first-class game for Bengal during Christmas in 2019.

In less than six years, his sharp incutters from length that fooled Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook didn't let his skipper miss the peerless Bumrah. Akash came into the tour knowing that his sister is suffering from cancer and he felt that everytime, he sprinted towards the pitch, the visions of his ailing sister crossed his mind.