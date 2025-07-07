OCA announces inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League in September

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote franchise-based domestic cricket, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Sunday announced the launch of Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL), a first-of-its-kind franchise-based T20 tournament, in September this year.

The tournament will feature six teams with a total of 22 matches, including 15 league round and three playoffs. The OPTL will represent the spirit, talent and passion of Odisha, the cricket body said.

The league will be exclusively managed by Arivaa Sports. The OPTL is designed as a premier platform to nurture emerging talent, offering players high-intensity competition, wide exposure and the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside some of the best in the sport, OCA stated. “We are confident this league will become a major force in Indian domestic cricket,” informed OCA secretary Sanjay Behera.

The OCA has invited organisations to come forward and participate in the franchise ownership process. The expression of interest (EOI) document for securing Franchise Rights will be available for download from the official OCA website (www.odishacricket.in) from July 7 to 13, Behera said.