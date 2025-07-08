Cricket

FIR registered against cricketer Yash Dayal over sexual exploitation

The action was taken after a woman made a complaint alleging that she was physically exploited by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for five years.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Yash Dayal.Photo Credit: PTI
GHAZIABAD: An FIR has been registered against cricketer Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman, police said on Tuesday (July 8, 2025).

The FIR was registered against Dayal (27) at Indirapuram Police Station on Sunday (July 6, 2025) under BNS Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage), a senior police official said.

The action was taken after a woman made a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) on Jun 21, alleging that she was physically exploited by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for five years.

Dayal could not be reached for comments.

