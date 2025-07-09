Mulder has the final hand as South Africa trounces Zimbabwe in heaviest innings defeat in 20 years

BULAWAYO: Wiaan Mulder had a fitting end to a fabulous debut as captain, taking the last catch for South Africa to hand Zimbabwe its heaviest innings defeat in 20 years and sweep the two-test cricket series.

Mulder scored 367 not out — 33 shy of the world record held by West Indies great Brian Lara — before declaring South Africa's innings, and he also took three wickets and three catches to help his team win the second test by an innings and 236 runs.

Zimbabwe's match total of 390 runs was just 23 more than Mulder made on his own. The World Test Championship winners have now won a South African record 10 consecutive tests.

Zimbabwe was dismissed for 170 in 43 overs in its first innings and, forced to follow-on, succumbed on 220 in 78 overs by Tuesday afternoon.

In the absence of the injured Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, Mulder was a star as captain.

His 367 not out was the fifth-highest individual test score of all time, and propelled South Africa to 626-5 declared.

"It was super special (to be captain). It's something I had dreamt of as a kid," Mulder told broadcaster SuperSport. "To captain your country is one of the biggest honors you can get as a cricketer. So it was a super proud moment for me and my family and I am glad I could make the guys proud."