We want to create something big: Spinner Radha Yadav after historic T20I series win against England

MANCHESTER: The desire to "create something big" played a pivotal role in India winning their first-ever women's T20I series against England, said Radha Yadav, who played a key part in the historic triumph with her spin bowling.

The left-arm spin pair of Radha (2/15) and Shree Charani (2/30) and the experienced Deepti Sharma (1/29) combined to claim five wickets, restricting the hosts to a modest 126 for 7, which India chased down with ease to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series on Wednesday.

"The belief and the dedication this time is really different. I don't know about the past, but this time, this team, this atmosphere (it's) magical. We want to create something big going forward as well," said Radha, who looked really sharp in the field as well.

The left-arm spinner added that though the team still has to improve in certain areas, it is determined to dominate at all cost.

"This (domination) is the path we want to go. Still a lot of things we have to correct; we have that in our minds. But, yeah, this is the different team and we are going to dominate no matter what.

"We started focusing on controlling the controllable. Like, if we are bowling, we have to focus on that and if we are fielding, we have to focus on those particular balls, and batting-wise, we are doing so well. But, particularly, bowling and fielding sets the tone for us."

She added that paying more attention to fielding and bowling has shown results.