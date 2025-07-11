Bumrah's brilliance before England's rearguard effort make third Test an exciting contest

LONDON: When the play began on Day 2 of the third Test at the Lord's on Friday, all eyes were on Joe Root, England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket. Stranded on 99 at stumps, the 34-year-old Yorkshire batter couldn't have asked for a better start. A fullish delivery wide of the off stump by Bumrah. First ball of the day was pushed through gully for four. Root completed his 37th century.

As expected, he was ecstatic and celebrated the moment with his teammate and captain Ben Stokes with spectators giving him a huge round of applause. Little did he know the stage would soon be taken over by Jasprit Bumrah, the world No. 1 Test bowler and a legend in the making.

The India pace spearhead, in his next over, pitched it short on the off. The ball shaped back, beat Stokes completely. He could only helplessly watch the ball hit the top of his off stump. He could add only five runs to his overnight individual total and get out on 44. The visitors could have had dangerous Jamie Smith the very next over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, but KL Rahul dropped a chance at second slip when the wicketkeeper-batter was on five. That cost India dear as Smith played a quickfire knock of 56-ball 51 and added 84 runs with Brydon Carse for the eighth wicket to take the team beyond 300.

Looking unfazed, Bumrah seemed to be the man on a mission as he continued in the same vein. It yielded results immediately as he bowled centurion Root through the gate. It was full and just outside off stump. Root looked to drive it but got late and ended up getting an inside edge, which uprooted his middle stump. It was the 11th time Bumrah has got Root in the longest format, the joint-most with Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

With Bumrah operating at his full efficiency, facing him was the last thing Chris Woakes wanted but he had no choice. The result - Woakes in his attempt to slash the outside off stump delivery got a spike which was pouched by substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. The on field umpires, however, thought otherwise but India opted for a review, which eventually made it two in a row for Bumrah.