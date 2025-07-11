England dismissed for 387 in first essay after Root ton, Bumrah five-for

LONDON: Another five-wicket haul for India's bowling talisman Jasprit Bumrah, which included three wickets for one run in seven balls, saw England dismissed for 387 in the first innings of the Lord's Test on Friday.

The hosts' plight would have been much worse if Jamie Smith hadn't been dropped early into his innings. The wicketkeeper went on to notch up another half-century, ensuring his team ended with a fighting score.

Earlier, England resumed on 251-4 on the second morning but were reduced to 271-7 as fast bowler Bumrah dismissed captain Ben Stokes, century-maker Joe Root and all-rounder Chris Woakes before lunch.

Initial interest on Friday had focused on whether star batsman Root would go on to make a hundred.

In all 17 previous instances in Test cricket, batsmen who were 99 not out overnight completed their centuries the following morning. Root maintained the sequence off Friday's first ball, pushing at a wide delivery from Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, that flew past gully for four.

That fortunate boundary completed Root's 37th Test century, fifth on an all-time list headed by India's Sachin Tendulkar with 51 hundreds.

Stokes, fit following a groin injury that hampered him on Thursday, had added just five runs to his overnight 39 when he was bowled playing down the wrong line to a Bumrah delivery that jagged back and smashed into off stump.

Next ball, Woakes fell for a golden duck as he chased a wide delivery from Bumrah outside off stump and got a thin edge to reserve wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, still deputising after Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury on Thursday.

It needed an India review to confirm the dismissal.

Carse survived the hat-trick delivery but England were still struggling at 271-7.

Their position would have been even worse had KL Rahul not dropped a relatively straightforward slip chance when Smith had made just five, with Mohammed Siraj the unlucky bowler.