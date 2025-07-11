Wasn't the surface to come out swinging; Indian attack made it hard to score: Ollie Pope

LONDON: "This wasn't a surface where you could come out swinging," said Ollie Pope as he defended England abandoning 'Bazball' for a more conservative style of batting on the opening day of the third Test against India here.

England were 251/4 at stumps on Thursday after an uncharacteristically defensive performance that required plenty of patience, a far cry from their usually aggressive rate of scoring in the format.

"This wasn't a surface where you could come out swinging. The Indian attack held their lengths and made it hard to score," Pope said at the post-play press conference, referring to the tight spells bowled by the Indian attack that was bolstered by the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (1/35).

Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/46) was most successful while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj did their bit to maintain a tight grip on the scoring rate.

"...not necessarily the way we're used to kind of going about, putting together a first innings, but I think 250 for four is a pretty, pretty good score...obviously would have liked some more runs...," Pope, who made a dogged 104-ball 44 before falling to Ravindra Jadeja, said.

"...but I think the the nature of the surface and I think the way the Indian attack bowled as well was pretty good throughout," he added.

Pope said the opening day's play was all about respecting the conditions and adapting to the needs of the team.

"I think it's a day that we'll take, obviously we've had to adapt...I think for us, yeah, it's just about getting better as a team and reading situations.