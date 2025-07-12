Mental drills work wonders for India batter KL Rahul

Mental drills with experts behind batter's success

The India opener also informed that he has been working with an expert and doing a few mental drills for the last couple of years. "In the last year or so or in the last couple of years, I have worked on a few mental drills. I spent a bit of time with an expert who can help me with improving my reaction time. And some mental drills and games that you can play that help you get better with your reaction time and stuff like that. I think a lot of other sports use it. I've seen this in Formula One quite a lot. I picked this up from one of the guys that I worked with in Salzburg. I'm closely associated with Red Bull so I had the opportunity to go there and work with some of the coaches. That work with the elite Formula One guys and other adventure sports people who require a lot of this mental side of the game. So I've worked on that and I guess that's the only thing that's been different in the last year or so. I've always enjoyed batting long periods of time even when I was growing up. Even when I played junior cricket, I always enjoyed batting long hours and I could focus for long hours. I think a bit of that and a bit of this has just helped me in the last few years," revealed the right-hand batter.

Rahul spoke about his partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and talked about what is common between the two. "The most common thing is our love for cricket and love for batting and love for performing in difficult scenarios. We've had a lot of important partnerships in the last few years. And I enjoy batting with him. I thoroughly enjoy batting with him. When he's batting with me I look at the way he bats and I wish and I hope that I could do that. Some days I'm sick when there are no games and dream of playing shots like that and playing with that kind of a mindset and an attitude. It's always just been a dream. We do chat quite a lot about cricket and batting and the technical bit of batting as well. He was injured in the NCA and we were both injured and we were at the NCA back in Bangalore and we would see each other every day. That's probably the first time I've realised there's a lot of thought behind how he bats. He's a deep thinker of the game, though it may not seem that way or suggest with the way he plays. But it's something that suits his game and that's obviously for me has been great to understand how he thinks and get a little bit of a deeper insight into his mind. That's probably it and we both get along pretty well. We're great friends off the field as well."

He admitted there was a sense of disappointment in the dressing room after India were bundled out for 387 despite the partnerships they had in the middle. "Yeah, of course there's a little bit of disappointment because I think we were in a really good position. Just before tea time, I think we were in a really good position. Obviously, me and Rishabh got that long partnership but he got out just before lunch and I got out right after lunch. That wasn't ideal. You had two set batters in the top five who'd gotten off to a start. Ideally, you want one of them or both of the batters to go on and get a big score. That's how you get ahead in the test match. So yes, that is disappointing. A lot of players got the starts and we couldn't convert it and get bigger scores. That would have put us ahead of the test match but as it stands, I think it's quite even."