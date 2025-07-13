Shafali's 75 goes in vain, India lose 5th T20I by 5 wickets but win series 3-2

BIRMINGHAM: A historic maiden Women's T20 series victory already scripted against England, India failed to end on a high, losing to the hosts by five wickets in a last-ball thriller in an inconsequential fifth and final match here.

India, however, won the series 3-2.

India rode on Shafali Verma's quick-fire 75 to score 167 for 7, a target which England chased down with five wickets to spare on the last ball.

Sent in to bat on Saturday, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana started on an aggressive note, hitting Em Arlott for consecutive boundaries in the opening over before perishing on the last delivery, caught by Linsey Smith at point while trying to pull a short delivery.

Jemimah Rodrigues too didn't last long, departing an over later bowled by Smith.

Shafali Verma (75) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (15) then stitched 66 runs off 43 balls for the third wicket to take India forward before the latter was cleaned up by off-spinner Charlie Dean (3/23).

Next in Harleen Deol too failed to make a mark, out LBW to Sophie Ecclestone (2/28).

Shafali, on the other hand, was going great guns by dealing in boundaries to notch up her score in just 41 balls. She hit 13 boundaries and a six.