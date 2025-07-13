Sore point again: Over rates unusually slow in England

England's bowling coach, Tim Southee, said: "It's never ideal, I don't think, but it's obviously been hot so there's been probably more drinks than usual. There's been a number of stoppages with the ball also, and DRS takes its time... But yeah, to lose that much, it's probably at the extreme level."

It's extreme, like Southree says. But there are multiple factors at play. The biggest factor to consider is that Tests have never been more exciting and more result-oriented than they are now. Despite slow over-rates there have been results. If anything, teams are prioritising the match situation and continuing with their best bowlers — pacers, in this context — rather than spinners to get through overs quickly. There is a corelation because a lot of these infringements tend to happen in countries where spin is not a dominant bowling type.

With a lot of pace at both ends in hot conditions, slow over-rate becomes an automatic byproduct. Stokes' argument (the captain has refused to sign over-rate sheets for well over a year but it's not yet known if he's signing on the dotted line this series) is they are producing results so slow over-rates are redundant in the larger scheme of things. At some level, that's also missing the point because England have been responsible for over a quarter of all over-rate penalties in the WTC era.