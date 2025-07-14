Cricket has got a bit more friendly over the years; good to see competitive edge: Trescothik

LONDON: England assistant coach Marcus Trescothik feels cricket has become more friendly because of franchise tournaments all around the world, and that the constant nudging between India and the hosts in the ongoing Lord's Test has provided the much-needed competitive edge to the game.

There has been exchange of words between India and England players in the third Test, but it has not led to bad blood, which is good for the game.

"Having that competitive edge definitely helps the situation. It helps the atmosphere in the series," Trescothick said after the fourth day's play on Sunday.

"Cricket has got a bit more friendly over the past few years because the players are together in franchise tournaments all over the world. Sometimes it's good to create something in the game.

"Both teams are passionate about playing the game and it is understandable that at times it gets to a boiling point," he said.