West Indies pacemen reduce Australia to 99-6 in third test, an overall lead of 181

KINGSTON: Cameron Green produced a defiant innings as Australia struggled to 99-6 for an overall lead of 181 in the face of hostile fast bowling from the West Indies under lights Sunday on Day 2 of the third cricket test.

Green was 42 not out at stumps and with captain Pat Cummins (5) managed to arrest the slide of the Australian second innings in difficult night conditions at Sabina Park.

The pace bowlers dominated all three sessions Sunday with 15 wickets fell across both teams.

Australia's all-pace attack had earlier given the visitors the upper hand when it dismissed the West Indies for 143 in the late afternoon to take an 82-run first-innings lead.

When the lights were turned on, Australia faced a tough contest with the swinging pink ball and especially initimidating bowling from Alzarri Joseph (3-19) and Shamar Joseph (2-26) as it tried to build its advantage.

Australia lost Sam Konstas to a five-ball duck in the second over from Shamar Joseph which set in motion the decline of its second innings. The 19-year-old Konstas has had a disappointing series, tallying 50 runs in six innings.

Usman Khawaja (14) and Steve Smith (5) both were bowled in conditions which again encouraged the pace bowlers.

Alzarri Joseph took two wickets in the 21st over as Australia slumped to 69-6.