Gill lacked usual composure as stokes inspires England to victory: Vaughan

LONDON: India skipper Shubman Gill did not appear as "technically tight" and lacked his usual composure when he came out to bat in the second innings of the third Test, according to former England captain Michael Vaughan. However, Vaughan also lauded India’s fighting spirit on the final day at Lord’s.

Gill had been in sublime form earlier in the series, scoring a century in the first Test at Headingley, followed by a record-breaking century and double ton in Birmingham, where India secured a resounding 336-run win.

But at Lord’s, Gill managed only 16 and 6 across two innings, and India narrowly lost the match by 22 runs, despite a spirited resistance from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the lower order.

"When things got spicy on the third evening, I felt that brought the best out of England for the remainder of the game," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

"Shubman Gill did not look as technically tight or calm as usual when he came out to bat on the fourth evening, but his team fought so hard on Monday in a fabulous Test."

England’s thrilling win handed them a 2-1 lead in the series and, according to Vaughan, was underpinned by the “winning mentality” of captain Ben Stokes.

"England have never had a captain quite like Ben Stokes. One who simply refuses to accept defeat, one who won’t concede even when his team is under pressure, and who can single-handedly swing a match with his skill and sheer willpower," he wrote.