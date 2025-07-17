Andre Russell to retire from international cricket after 2nd T20 against Australia

KINGSTON: Flamboyant T20 freelancer Andre Russell will draw the curtains on a start-stop 15-year international career for the West Indies after the second T20I against Australia here on July 22.

Russell's most significant achievement is being a member of two T20 World Cup winning West Indies teams in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

Since 2019, Russell has featured exclusively in the T20 format.

He has represented the West Indies in 84 T20Is, 56 ODIs and one solitary Test.

The 37-year-old Jamaican, a cornerstone of West Indies' T20 success, had been named in the squad for the five match series against Australia but will play his final two international matches on July 20 and 22 at his beloved home ground -- the Sabina Park.

Russell, who was part of the title-winning squads in 2012 and 2016, announced his decision just seven months ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life," Russell said in a statement posted by Cricket West Indies.