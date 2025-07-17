Karun Nair’s place under scrutiny as Sudharsan pushes for Manchester return

BECKENHAM: Cricket has given Karun Nair a second chance, but he doesn't seem to have made the most of it on the tour of England, and he could end up being the sole name on the chopping block when India’s playing XI for the fourth Test is finalised.

Back in the playing eleven after eight years, the 33-year-old has got starts in the majority of his six innings but has not been able to convert them into something substantial. He has looked good in the middle, especially while driving the ball, but the rising ball from length has bothered him.

In the second innings at Lord’s, he misjudged the line and length of an incoming delivery from Brydon Carse and offered no shot, finding himself trapped in front.

Batting at number three, India expect solidity from Nair, who had gate-crashed into the national team after piling up a mountain of runs on the domestic circuit.

With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series and the next game still a week away, the management needs to take a call — stick with Nair or invest in the much younger Sai Sudharsan, who allegedly got the rough end of the stick after being left out of the playing eleven following his debut game.

The elegant left-hander did not do much wrong to be excluded, and the decision was made to accommodate an extra batting option at number eight. Almost a month later, Nair making way for the 23-year-old Sudharsan at Old Trafford could be the only change in the eleven as India look to level the series in the match starting July 23.

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta, who is commentating on the series, says it may be time to bring back Sudharsan, who is more likely to return to England in four years’ time than Nair.

“You are still in it very much in the series because even this Test match at Lord’s was extremely close. It could have gone either way,” he told PTI.