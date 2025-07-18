India's Pratika Rawal, England team fined for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct after 1st ODI

DUBAI: India batter Pratika Rawal and the England team were on Friday fined for breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct following the conclusion of their opening ODI of the three-match series in Southampton.

Rawal was handed a fine of 10 per cent of her match fee and given one demerit point for a Level 1 breach concerning two separate incidents.

Rawal was found guilty of making "avoidable physical contact" with England bowler Lauren Filer during the 18th over and with Sophie Ecclestone in the following over.

"The Indian opener was penalised for two separate incidents that took place within a short period of time," the ICC said on its website.