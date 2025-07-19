India-England Test series: Washington Sundar in for long Test stint

MANCHESTER: The visitors reached Manchester by train on Saturday afternoon. With the city known for its fickle weather, all talks ahead of the fourth Test against hosts England starting July 23 were about India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Will he or won't he?

Given that the match can turn out to be series decider, of course if the weather Gods permit a full game, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said the team might be tempted to go with the pacer in the match with series 2-1 in favour of the hosts,

He, however, added that Bumrah's presence depends on a lot of factors, including the number of playing days the teams get with the forecast of rains during almost all the five days.

The team management might have to work on a lot of permutations and combinations as far as the speedster's inclusion in the playing XI is concerned but that may would not be the case with Washington Sundar. The 25-year-old all-rounder replaced his Tamil Nadu teammate B Sai Sudharsan in the playing XI for the second Test and has come true to the team's expectations in the next two outings.

To start with, he looked good with the willow in the first innings of the second Test scoring 42 and then went on to bowl a dream spell at the Lord's, claiming four wickets to bowl out England for 192 in their second essay. He could not replicate the success with bat as India fell short by 22 runs but his ability to score valuable runs augurs well with the team's strategy of having extra batters down the order.

Having made his ODI and T20I debut in 2017, Washington has had to wait for more than four years to play his maiden Test match. Incidentally, it came when Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, under whose shadow he has lived all those years, were unavailable due to injuries for the deciding Test at the Gabba during India's tour Down Under. Once again, it was his batting ability that earned him an India Test call-up with spinner Kuldeep Yadav finding himself in the fringes.

The left-hand batter and off spinner had a memorable debut scoring a fifty in the first innings and adding a few important runs with Rishabh Pant in the epic chase apart from scalping four wickets in the match. India won the match and the series as Washington found his footing in the Test set up.

The next series against visiting England the next month saw Washington getting selected alongside Ashwin to play on his home turf in Chennai. The hosts lost the match with Washington going wicketless in both the innings. The unimpressive show with the ball meant he was replaced in the next match despite his unbeaten 85 in the first innings.