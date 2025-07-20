When India cricket team and Man United players meet

Captain Shubman Gill was wearing the Manchester United jersey with his name etched on the back and was seen alongside United's Bruno Fernandes. India head coach Gautam Gambhir posed with United counterpart Ruben Amorim. Mohammed Siraj was seen jostling in jest with United footballer Harry Maguire. The India team has had a come together event with Manchester United stars on a fun Sunday. Almost the entire India cricket team was there.

According to Adidas, both India and United sponsors, a meeting between the Indian Men’s Cricket Team and Manchester United was hosted at Carrington, United's training ground.

The event kicked off with a warm welcome by senior Manchester United officials and club legends, followed by a symbolic jersey exchange between the two teams. The collaboration unfolded through a series of engaging moments: from light-hearted football and cricket drills to candid conversations between players and coaches, said a statement.

The event also included a special segment where coaches from both teams exchanged insights on leadership, team dynamics, and the nuances of managing elite athletes across different sports.

This activation marks a significant moment in sports, reinforcing Adidas’ reputation as a brand that not only equips athletes with premium gear but also brings teams across different sports together.