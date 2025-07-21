Intense player auction sets stage for action-packed APL Season Four

VISAKHAPATNAM: The stage is set for Season 4 of the Andhra Premier League (APL) with seven franchises participating in a high-stakes player auction at Radisson Blu in Visakhapatnam recently, where all-rounders commanded top prices.

A total of 520 cricketers took part in the auction, competing for contracts across the seven teams. Each franchise was allowed to build a squad of 18 to 20 players, working within a purse limit of Rs 45 lakh. The bidding was intense, especially for quality all-rounders.

The participating teams are the Royals of Rayalaseema, Bhimavaram Bulls, Simhadri Vizag Lions, Tungabhadra Warriors, Vijayawada Sunshiners, Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals.

With the expansion of teams and squad sizes, 20 more players than last season were picked up, giving new talent a platform to shine.

APL Season 4 matches will be held from August 8 to 24 at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

“The growing enthusiasm among cricket fans and franchises is a huge motivation for the Andhra Premier League,” said Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President Keshineni Sivanath (Chinni).

ACA Secretary Sana Satish Babu said, “We are delighted to welcome new franchises into the APL family.”