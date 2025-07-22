Anshul Kamboj belongs to same variety of pacers as Zaheer Khan, Bumrah: Former India off-spinner Ashwin

NEW DELHI: Former India off-spinner R Ashwin believes that uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj belongs to the rare breed of fast bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah, who are not only skillful but also possess a deeper understanding of match strategies, a quality not often seen among contemporary quicks.

Kamboj was drafted into the Indian squad for the fourth Test against England in Manchester after injuries to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and the pace duo of Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh last week.

"The appreciable thing about Anshul is that he understands the plan. I have seen so many fast bowlers, if you ask them about the plan, they just say they want to express themselves and enjoy the game," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

"But Anshul understands plans and also knows how to execute them in the middle. It's not a trait many fast bowlers possess. Zaheer Khan was one of them. He was amazing.

"In recent times, Jassi (Bumrah) is one player who understands the plans and executes them to perfection. Anshul belongs to that variety. I'm not comparing skills because skills are a very different thing," he added.

The 24-year-old impressed in the lead-up to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, performing consistently for India A against the England Lions. Across four innings at Northampton and Canterbury, he picked up five wickets, showcasing late movement and bounce.

"He has a very good tappa (right length). I have seen that in the IPL. His wrist position is very good, and he delivers a very upright seam. He never leaves his tappa," Ashwin noted.

"With Bumrah and Siraj there, if you are bringing in Anshul Kamboj into the playing XI, I'm telling you, it's a serious bowling."