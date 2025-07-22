'Bring in Kuldeep Yadav, he has an X-factor': India's oldest living Test cricketer CD Gopinath

“The ball may not turn on Day 1, but by Day 4 or 5, even the non-specialist spinners can trouble top-order batsmen if they know how to use the pitch,” said Gopinath, while emphasising why Kuldeep can make a bigger impact.

Having played in England during the 1952 tour, managed the national side in 1979, and served as a selector through the 1980s, Gopinath is drawing on experience.

“When I was a selector, I always ensured we had four spinners in the squad. Back then, that was necessary,” he said. “Fast bowlers are best for T20s. When it comes to Tests, we need spinners too.”

Gopinath also shared his impressions of India’s new captain, Shubman Gill.

“He’s balanced, even-tempered,” he noted after the second Test. “But I only felt that in the first Test match, he, as a captain, could have saved that match. We had two batsmen with centuries at the crease, and no one told them to bat another hour. That was poor match management.”

He further questioned the delayed declaration in the second Test at Birmingham. “You did not need 600 runs on the board. In England, the rain can be a big factor. Luckily, we managed to bowl them. But that was a big risk.”

When it came to the third Test at Lord's, he felt Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the first innings was the turning point.

"He was being unselfish, but there was no need for that run. Rahul could have come back and completed his ton (as he eventually did). If the two of them had batted on, we would have been a winning position by the end of our first innings," Gopinath noted.