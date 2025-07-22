England onboard famed mental coach Enoka

"So, if you've got the opportunity to have someone come into your group and help you put into words what you want to try and do, and what you want to try and achieve as a team, that's what we needed to do. Luckily, Baz has known Gilbert for a long, long time. I'm sure you've all looked up Gilbert's CV. Pretty good. He's come in, we've spent some time around the team. I think he's been able to put into words what we want to do a lot better than what me and Baz would ever be able to do."

The 57-year-old New Zealander is famous for his 'no d***heads policy', a philosophy that advocates elimination of individuals who place themselves before the collective. He has a 21-year association with the All Blacks, first as their mental skills coach and now as All Blacks Manager - Leadership. Enoka strongly believes that players who are mentally prepared will perform better on the day.

Given the results he has delivered with various teams across disciplines over the years, Stokes felt Enoka is the right person to take the England cricket team forward. "I think every team who ends up being as good as they possibly can have done has some extra help come in and help put what we want to achieve into words. We've just given ourselves as much chance as we possibly can of kicking on to where we want to be. We felt that Gilbert was the right person to do that.