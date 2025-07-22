Washington can be India’s next genuine Test all-rounder: Ravi Shastri

MANCHESTER: Former head coach Ravi Shastri believes Washington Sundar has all the attributes to become India’s next “genuine” Test all-rounder, highlighting his potency with the ball in home conditions and his natural batting ability.

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who made a memorable Test debut at the Gabba in 2021, has since had limited red-ball opportunities.

In 11 Tests, Washington has amassed 545 runs and taken 30 wickets.

“I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he’s the man. And he can be a genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India,” Shastri said on The ICC Review.

Shastri feels Washington’s red-ball appearances should have been more frequent, especially given his proven ability on turning tracks at home.

“He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket. Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India. He out-bowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well and he can bat.”