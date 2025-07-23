'Makes up for lack of recognition in India': Farokh Engineer on stand named after him at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER: Farokh Engineer was on Wednesday bestowed with the rare honour of having a stand named after him at an overseas ground -- the storied Old Trafford in Manchester.

The B Stand, located in between the Player and Media Centre and the extension of the Hilton hotel at Old Trafford, was formally named the Sir Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer Stand before the toss of the fourth Test.

Both Engineer and legendary West Indies captain Lloyd were in attendance as the stand was unveiled in recognition of their immense contribution to the Lancashire Cricket Club.

"It is a proud moment not only for me but for India as well. Both Clive and I were talking about it in the morning. We never thought something like this would be done in our honour. God is great. This makes up for not receiving recognition in my own country," Engineer said.

Engineer, 87, played the majority of his cricket in Bombay, particularly at the Brabourne Stadium. "It is a shame that my achievements are not recognised where I played most of my cricket," he said.

However, Engineer was thankful to the BCCI for presenting him the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024.

"Lancashire Cricket is delighted to announce that the Club have named a stand at Emirates Old Trafford after Club icons, and Hall of Fame inductees, Sir Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer. The ceremony took place this morning, on Day One of the Fourth Test between England and India, with Sir Clive and Farokh joined by representatives from the Club to unveil the plaque," said Lancashire Cricket in a statement.

The West Indian legend said it was a privilege for him to share the honour with Engineer.

"I share this honour with Farokh, a great friend and brother, as well as all our teammates, and the Lancashire supporters who stood by me through triumphs and trials. Cricket has always been a team game, and my name on this stand reflects all the people who helped me along the way," he said.